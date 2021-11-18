Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) to Sell

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

Shares of KLDiscovery stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716. KLDiscovery has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.03.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

