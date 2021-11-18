Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Sell

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,663 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

