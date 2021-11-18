Zacks Investment Research Lowers CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,089,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 970,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

