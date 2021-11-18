Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) to Sell

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

RXDX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.