Zacks Investment Research Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) to Hold

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.14.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Squarespace (SQSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.