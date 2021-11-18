Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) to Sell

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNCY. Roth Capital began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.26). Equities analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.