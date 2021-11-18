Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to “Buy”

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.06. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

