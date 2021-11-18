Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Buy

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 369,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 257,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

