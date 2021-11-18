Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $549.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.