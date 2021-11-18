Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to “Hold”

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Securities began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.82.

NYSE RACE opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $268.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Amundi bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,014,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,959,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after acquiring an additional 666,732 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferrari by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

