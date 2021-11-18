Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to “Hold”

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403,349 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

