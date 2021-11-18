Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Buy

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $136.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEWR. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $119.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,957 shares of company stock worth $8,227,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

