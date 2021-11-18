Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Hold

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $772.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.