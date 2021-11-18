Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Triterras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Triterras stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 151,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

