Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.45.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ZLAB traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. 14,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

