Zano Price Tops $2.97 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00005110 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $317,054.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,164.85 or 0.98252757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00309453 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.60 or 0.00516667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00185962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009860 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001571 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,938,479 coins and its circulating supply is 10,908,979 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

