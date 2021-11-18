Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.40 and the lowest is $4.24. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock worth $5,197,888 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,254,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $606.96. 200,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,162. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $333.06 and a 52-week high of $614.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

