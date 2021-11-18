Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zepp Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zepp Health by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zepp Health by 91.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

