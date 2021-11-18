Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zepp Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zepp Health by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zepp Health by 91.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
