Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

