Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.54. 1,705,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $226.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

