ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $611,138.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00067744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00088838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,026.49 or 0.99345191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.22 or 0.07000220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

