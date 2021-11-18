Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ (ZYNE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

ZYNE traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 48,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,510. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 241,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

