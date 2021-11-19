$0.02 EPS Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. Hecla Mining also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.09. 77,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.