$0.07 EPS Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

