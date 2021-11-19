-$0.09 EPS Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNFR. TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

