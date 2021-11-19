-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

