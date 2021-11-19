-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.