$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,167. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

