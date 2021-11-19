$0.33 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 711,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 110.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

