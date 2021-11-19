$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 11,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 553.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,304 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $24,006,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $21,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 737,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

