-$0.43 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.32). Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 28,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

