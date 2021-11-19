$0.43 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
HOLI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $964.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.85.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
