$0.43 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 762.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 217,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 191,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,522,000 after buying an additional 1,159,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 269.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $10,645,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $964.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

