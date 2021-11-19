$0.44 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,509,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,193. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,244 shares of company stock worth $26,774,035 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,811,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Boston Scientific by 73.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

