$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.62. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 655.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 106,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,547. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

