$0.55 EPS Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. Plantronics posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:POLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

