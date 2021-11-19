$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.