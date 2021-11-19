$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,052 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

