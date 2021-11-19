$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21,088.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.