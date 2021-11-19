$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21,088.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

