$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.06. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

GRBK opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $269,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

