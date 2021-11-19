$10.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce sales of $10.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.40 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $42.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.99 million, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $61.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

CTSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTSO opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. CM Management LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 25.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 146.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth $98,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

