$10.24 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce sales of $10.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the lowest is $10.07 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TACT. Craig Hallum began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.