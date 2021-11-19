10,717 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $103.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

