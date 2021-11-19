12,674 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,674 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of DKS opened at $139.20 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.