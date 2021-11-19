$140.57 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to post $140.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.64 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $545.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $561.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $805.54 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $857.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

BRP Group stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,583. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

