$148.43 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce sales of $148.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. Renasant reported sales of $170.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $643.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.50 million to $651.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $591.58 million, with estimates ranging from $581.90 million to $598.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 163,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,824. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. Renasant has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

