15,079 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $31.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

