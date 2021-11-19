$155.21 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report $155.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Marcus reported sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $444.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $446.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $727.84 million, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $739.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

MCS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,158. Marcus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $623.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 104,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.