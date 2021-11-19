17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $83.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.