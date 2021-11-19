17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

17 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,996.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,012.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,843.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,649.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.