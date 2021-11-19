182,761 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 182,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

