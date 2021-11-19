$188.17 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $188.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.10 million and the highest is $222.52 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $723.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.46. 187,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

