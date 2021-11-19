19,990 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $12,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

NYSE:BNL opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

